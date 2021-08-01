Red Sox Draft Pick Jud Fabian Doesn’t Sign Deal, Will Return To College

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s official: Jud Fabian will not join the Boston Red Sox.

Fabian on Saturday confirmed recent rumors, announcing he will return to the University of Florida for his senior season. Boston took the slugging outfielder with the 41st pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

The pick was protected, meaning the Red Sox will own the 41st pick in next year’s draft.

Here’s Fabian’s announcement:

Fabian entered the spring with buzz as a potential top 10 pick. But he showed an alarming amount of swing-and-miss during his junior season, striking out 79 times in 269 plate appearances over 59 games.

He did hit a career-high 20 home runs (previous high was seven), but the damage to his draft stock was nonetheless done. Fabian now will look to improve his standing among scouts and, potentially, earn more money next year than he would have with the Red Sox.