Juhann Begarin, Celtics Draft Pick, Returns To France For 2021-22 Season

Juhann Begarin is returning to the City of Light for more seasoning.

Paris Basketball announced Friday in a statement Begarin will play for its squad in the 2021-22 season. The Boston Celtics picked Begarin in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft but decided another season with Paris Basketball would benefit the 19-year-old and boost his long-term prospects for NBA success.

“Don?t worry @celtics we?ll send it back in great shape,” Paris Basketball wrote in a tweet.

He is back ??



? @BegarinJuhann jouera sous nos couleurs une saison de plus??et découvrira la Betclic Élite avant de retourner vivre son rêve américain ??



Don?t worry @celtics we?ll send it back in great shape

Begarin averaged 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season for Paris’ “B” team.

Begarin expected to return to France after the 2021 NBA Draft but he remained stateside for a few weeks in August after successfully lobbying the Celtics to allow him to play for them in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Begarin said he was hoping to show Boston he was ready for NBA action but that ultimately didn’t happen. In five games, he averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists in 24.2 minutes. He helped the Celtics reach the Summer League championship game, where they suffered a heavy loss to the Sacramento Kings.