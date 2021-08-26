Julian Edelman Honors Former Patriot Sony Michel After Rams Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman, like many of his former Patriots teammates, had a bittersweet reaction to Sony Michel being traded to the Rams.

New England on Wednesday dealt Michel to Los Angeles for a pair of draft picks. Later in the day, Edelman used Instagram to honor the 2018 first-round pick.

“We’ll always have Atlanta bubs,” Edelman wrote, referencing his and Michel’s Super Bowl LIII win in Atlanta over the Rams. “Good luck in Tinseltown.”

Michel himself eventually took to social media to bid farewell to the organization he spent three seasons with.

His departure creates an opportunity — as well as legitimate pressure — for a pair of young Patriots running backs.