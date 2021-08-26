Julian Edelman Honors Former Patriot Sony Michel After Rams Trade

'We'll always have Atlanta'

by

Julian Edelman, like many of his former Patriots teammates, had a bittersweet reaction to Sony Michel being traded to the Rams.

New England on Wednesday dealt Michel to Los Angeles for a pair of draft picks. Later in the day, Edelman used Instagram to honor the 2018 first-round pick.

“We’ll always have Atlanta bubs,” Edelman wrote, referencing his and Michel’s Super Bowl LIII win in Atlanta over the Rams. “Good luck in Tinseltown.”

Michel himself eventually took to social media to bid farewell to the organization he spent three seasons with.

His departure creates an opportunity — as well as legitimate pressure — for a pair of young Patriots running backs.

More Football:

Fantasy Football 2021: Five Draft-Worthy Players Who’ve Changed Teams
Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel
Previous Article

Rams General Manager Explains What Drew Los Angeles To Sony Michel
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens
Next Article

Former NBA Executive Casts ‘Bold Prediction’ For 2021-22 Celtics

Picked For You

Related