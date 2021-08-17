Julian Edelman Responds To Tom Brady’s ‘Recruitment’ Attempt

NESN Logo Sign In

Had it not been for a weak cell phone plan, Julian Edelman might be in the midst of training camp with the Buccaneers.

Well, not really.

Edelman was among the former New England Patriots “recruited” by Tom Brady in a promotional video for the “Madden NFL 22” video game. Brady’s “Come Play in Tampa Bay” plan was unsuccessful, as he wasn’t able to convince a single one of his ex-teammates to join the 2021 Bucs.

The Super Bowl LIII MVP provided his excuse to Brady via Twitter.

“Ran out of AT&T minutes for the month my bad bro,” Edelman tweeted Tuesday.

Fortunately for TB12, the reigning Super Bowl champions aren’t exactly in dire need of reinforcements as they gear up for their title defense.