Kendrick Bourne Embracing ‘Definitely Harder’ Patriots Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

Some players — Cassius Marsh — clearly can’t handle the difficult, demanding nature of being a Patriot. Typically, it’s evident in training camp when a player isn’t cut out for life in New England.

Thus far, Kendrick Bourne has been everything Cassius Marsh is not — including good.

Bourne, whom the Patriots signed to a three-year deal during the offseason, has drawn rave reviews for his performance, and energy, during OTAs and training camp. None of that should come as a surprise, as he looked like a player on the rise last season with the 49ers and his infectious personality has been obvious since he first arrived in Foxboro.

The 25-year-old’s success this summer has been despite an increase in difficulty from what he experienced during his four seasons with San Francisco.

“I’ve only been at one (other training camp), obviously. My last team,” Bourne told reporters Monday, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “But it’s definitely harder. We work harder here. I’m glad to be here, man.”

Bourne, who said New England is an “overall better place” for him, added: “Jimmy (Garoppolo) told me it was a great place. I didn’t really talk to him after I signed and stuff like that. Before, he told me stories about it and he had a good time here. He grew his career here very well.”

The fifth-year pro might be the latest example of a player who takes their game to a higher level after joining the Patriots.