Keyshawn Johnson Delivers Confident Take On Patriots’ QB Situation

The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback battle has been the primary talking point in Foxboro this summer, and understandably so.

But if you ask Keyshawn Johnson, there’s actually no competition at all.

Johnson on Monday was asked who he believes currently has “the edge” for the top spot on the Patriots’ QB depth chart: Cam Newton or Mac Jones. But Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver, believes the job has belonged to Newton all along and it will stay that way for the foreseeable future.

“Quite honestly, there is no edge,” Johnson said on ESPN’s “Get Up,” as transcribed by WEEI. “Cam Newton is the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots Week 1. Bill Belichick has said that. He continuously says that and he will not elaborate on it. This is somewhat of a manufactured media story as far as I’m concerned based on how Cam Newton played last year. Clearly, Cam is the starter. They went out in the offseason and upgraded at a number of positions to give him the necessary help.

“When you look at him (Thursday) night or even in Week 1 of preseason, you can tell he’s comfortable now sliding in the pocket, getting the proper depth, delivering the football. Mac Jones is going to be the starter of the New England Patriots in the future, not today. He is getting better. He’s a pro quarterback, no question about it. But everyone wants to speed the clock up for whatever reason. They just want to speed it up and say, ‘Hey, Mac Jones is pushing Cam Newton.’ He’s not pushing him. He really isn’t.”

Newton last week said he hasn’t been told he’s the starter, but he might have just been keeping things close to the vest. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Sunday said Newton “certainly” is New England’s current starter, and Bill Belichick reiterated Monday a depth chart shakeup would require someone outperforming Newton.

All told, Johnson might be right.