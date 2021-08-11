In this Article: MLS

Mom Wipes Out Tackling Her Kid, 2, Who Ran Onto Soccer Field During Game

'He was just laughing, laughing the whole time'

by

When spectators run onto the field during soccer games, they rarely prompt a collective “aww” from everyone who sees it.

However, Zaydek Carpenter did just that Saturday when he sprinted onto the field at TQL Stadium during a Major League Soccer game between hosts FC Cincinnati and Orlando City FC. Carpenter, 2, sent the cuteness meter into the red by darting onto the field, and his mom, Morgan Tucker, provided the laughs when she slipped and fell while tackling him.

Tucker on Tuesday detailed to ABC’s Will Ganss how her son slipped out of her grasp.

“He was just hanging out with us, eating some popcorn, enjoying it,” Tucker said, as seen in the video ABC shared Tuesday. “So he went under the gate, and I was like ‘oh my god,’ and I tried to grab his shirt, and I missed. So then I had to hop over the gate, and my instinct was to run out there and get him.

“He was just laughing, laughing the whole time.”

Kids truly do the darndest things sometimes.

More Soccer:

Mom Wipes Out Tackling Her Kid, 2, Who Ran Onto Soccer Field During Game
Boston Red Sox utility man Marwin Gonzalez
Previous Article

Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Marwin Gonzalez Starts In Unfamiliar Position
Boston Red Sox Pitcher Ryan Brasier
Next Article

Ryan Brasier Was ‘Really Good’ With WooSox; Alex Cora Sheds Light On Return

Picked For You

Related