NESN Logo Sign In

When spectators run onto the field during soccer games, they rarely prompt a collective “aww” from everyone who sees it.

However, Zaydek Carpenter did just that Saturday when he sprinted onto the field at TQL Stadium during a Major League Soccer game between hosts FC Cincinnati and Orlando City FC. Carpenter, 2, sent the cuteness meter into the red by darting onto the field, and his mom, Morgan Tucker, provided the laughs when she slipped and fell while tackling him.

We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day. ?

pic.twitter.com/hKfwa6wyWI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 9, 2021

Tucker on Tuesday detailed to ABC’s Will Ganss how her son slipped out of her grasp.

“He was just hanging out with us, eating some popcorn, enjoying it,” Tucker said, as seen in the video ABC shared Tuesday. “So he went under the gate, and I was like ‘oh my god,’ and I tried to grab his shirt, and I missed. So then I had to hop over the gate, and my instinct was to run out there and get him.

“He was just laughing, laughing the whole time.”

TODDLER STORMS SOCCER FIELD: Two-year-old Zaydek might just be the next soccer star after he ran on the field during the FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando game! @willganss got the full story from Zaydek?s mom. pic.twitter.com/mIZaLMyZv4 — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) August 10, 2021

Kids truly do the darndest things sometimes.