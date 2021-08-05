NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox led the Detroit Tigers 1-0 entering the top of the fifth inning on Wednesday, but Kiké Hernández and Jarren Duran clearly weren’t satisfied with the tight margin. So they took matters into their own hands, hitting back-to-back home runs with two outs to give the Red Sox a 4-0 lead in the middle of the fifth.

First, Hernández launched one deep to center field, and his 426-foot ball brought home Hunter Renfroe, who had led off that inning with a double.

Then, Duran hit his second major-league home run with a 355-foot dinger that went to left field.

J.D. Martinez went yard in the second inning to start off the scoring for Boston.