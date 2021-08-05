Watch Kiké Hernández, Jarren Duran Hit Back-To-Back Home Runs To Extend Red Sox Lead Vs. Tigers

The hits gave Boston a 4-0 lead

by

The Boston Red Sox led the Detroit Tigers 1-0 entering the top of the fifth inning on Wednesday, but Kiké Hernández and Jarren Duran clearly weren’t satisfied with the tight margin. So they took matters into their own hands, hitting back-to-back home runs with two outs to give the Red Sox a 4-0 lead in the middle of the fifth.

First, Hernández launched one deep to center field, and his 426-foot ball brought home Hunter Renfroe, who had led off that inning with a double.

Then, Duran hit his second major-league home run with a 355-foot dinger that went to left field.

J.D. Martinez went yard in the second inning to start off the scoring for Boston.

More Red Sox:

Alex Cora Calls Red Sox Offense ‘Stuck’ Amid Losing Streak
Worcester Red Sox utilityman Yairo Munoz
Previous Article

Yairo Muñoz Sets Red Sox Triple-A Record With 26-Game Hitting Streak
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora
Next Article

Alex Cora Calls Red Sox Offense ‘Stuck’ Amid Losing Streak

Picked For You

Related