Kiké Hernández Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out For ‘Extended Period’

The Boston Red Sox had to make a slew of moves prior to Friday’s game against the Cleveland Indians.

Manager Alex Cora revealed that Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms. Christian Arroyo was deemed a close contact, so both will not be available when the series begins.

“They’ll be out for an extended period of time,” Cora said during his pregame availability. “Kiké has symptoms, so we’ll stay on top of that. Arroyo, he’s just a close contact.”

Jonathan Araúz and Yairo Muñoz were recalled from Triple-A Worcester and were en route to Cleveland.

“The hope is for them to get here in time,” Cora said. “If that happens, they’ll start. Yairo will play left, Jonathan will play second, Yairo will leadoff and Jonathan will hit ninth.”

Cora noted the Red Sox “probably are the most aggressive testing team,” and have done their “due diligence” throughout the season.”

First pitch from Progressive Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.