No, Red Sox Can’t Sign Kumar Rocker If Mets Negotiations Fall Through

Kumar Rocker and the New York Mets seemed like a match made in heaven — the most popular player in the MLB draft heading to the Big Apple.

However, it now looks as if the two sides won’t even make it to the altar.

The Mets are not expected to sign Rocker, the 10th pick in the 2021 draft, to a contract before Sunday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. In recent weeks, and after initially having an agreement in place, New York reportedly became fearful of a right elbow issue that popped up during the pitcher’s post-draft physical.

Passan noted that there remains a possibility for the Mets to change their stance before the deadline, but that such a reversal is unlikely.

Barring a drastic change between now and the 5 p.m. signing deadline, the New York Mets do not plan to sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker, sources tell me and @kileymcd.



While an 11th-hour deal is always possible, sources say it's unlikely.



News at ESPN: https://t.co/kGIYewvMhe — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2021

Rocker must wait until 2022 at the earliest to re-enter Major League Baseball’s drafting process. In the meantime, the 21-year-old’s options include returning to Vanderbilt for his senior season and pitching in an independent league.

So, no, other teams cannot sign him. Sorry, Boston Red Sox fans.