Alex Cora Offers Encouraging Update On Kyle Schwarber Injury Recovery

Kyle Schwarber might be inching closer toward a rehab assignment.

Schwarber, whom the Red Sox acquired before the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline, hasn’t played since early July due to a serious hamstring strain. While working out last week in Detroit, he suffered groin injury, potentially prolonging his return to game action.

But Alex Cora provided an encouraging update on Schwarber prior to Boston’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, revealing the slugger went through a full workout Tuesday and plans to do the same Wednesday.

“We’re feeling much better today than over the weekend,” Cora told reporters, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

The 28-year-old’s insertion into the Red Sox lineup can’t come soon enough for Boston, which is mired in its worst slump — both on the mound and at the plate — of the season.

Schwarber posted a .253 average with 25 homers in 72 games with the Washington Nationals before going down with his hamstring injury.