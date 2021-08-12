There’s Finally A Photo Of Kyle Schwarber Wearing A Red Sox Uniform

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber hasn’t made his Red Sox debut as he remains on the injured list with a hamstring strain. But now there’s a photo that can help fans imagine what it will look like when he finally appears in a game for Boston.

Billie Weiss, the Red Sox’s senior manager of photography, posted a photo of Schwarber in a Red Sox uniform to Instagram on Wednesday.

“First look at Schwarber in the new threads,” he captioned the snap.

Schwarber hasn’t played since July 2, and his recovery seemed to take a step back last week when he was enduring left groin tightness. But both the slugger and Cora refuted that there was anything serious going on, and apparently they were right — Cora shared that Schwarber could begin a rehab assignment as soon as Thursday.

So while Red Sox fans will have to settle for this Instagram photo for now, it seems that more chances to catch Schwarber in his new jersey aren’t far out.