Kyle Schwarber’s Impact On Red Sox Offense Is ‘Easy To See’

Remember all that talk about Kyle Schwarber not addressing a need for the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline because he never played first base?

Well, the slugger certainly is doing his best to silence them.

Since joining the Red Sox via a trade from the Washington Nationals at the deadline, Schwarber’s bat has been a much welcome addition.

Against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday playing left field, Schwarber batted 3-for-5 with two runs and a 400-foot solo home run in the first inning to put Boston on the board.

“He has been doing an amazing job, just talking about his approach, talking about the at-bats, talking about grinding out at-bats, and then obviously what he does out there, it’s easy to see, right?” manager Alex Cora said after the 5-3 extra innings win via Zoom. “And today was a very frustrating day for the hitters, as far as certain at-bats, but the fact that we didn’t expand in those counts, regardless of the result, is a testament of what we trying to accomplish.”

Schwarber certainly has been a good influence on the rest of the offense.

Since joining the Red Sox, the 28-year-old has started 12 games and taken 39 at-bats. In that time, he’s accumulated a .385/.529/.641/1.170 slash line.