Little Leaguer Flummoxed By Umpire’s Incomprehensibly Bad Strike Call

NESN Logo Sign In

Angel Hernandez apparently is moonlighting as a little league umpire.

Well, not really, but something happened during Tuesday night’s little Southwest Region final that was Hernandez-esque.

Landry Pate, a player for the Wylie All-Stars (Texas), was left incredulous after an umpire’s preposterously poor strike call. The pitch, clearly way outside, was determined otherwise by the out-to-lunch ump.

Take a look:

He couldn't believe this call ? ? pic.twitter.com/ibIHwM679h — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 11, 2021

Bring on the robots!

Wylie went on to suffer a 6-2 loss to Louisiana, but still will participate in the Little League World Series for the first time in the program’s history.