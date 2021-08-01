Lonzo Ball Reportedly Nearing Contract Agreement With Bulls, Not Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Condolences to those who became invested in the idea of Lonzo Ball joining the Boston Celtics.

Momentum is building toward the point guard signing a contract with the Chicago Bulls when NBA free agency begins Monday evening, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes. Last week, the Celtics were identified as one of the teams most interested in Ball, who is a restricted free agent.

Haynes, who delivered his report during an NBA TV free agency special, also said the New Orleans Pelicans are significantly interested in signing free agent guard Kyle Lowry.

Watching NBA TV?s free agency special. Well respected @ChrisBHaynes reports unless there?s a major ?hiccup?, sources tell him Lonzo Ball intends to work out a contract with the Bulls. Pelicans are going hard after free agent PG Kyle Lowry. — Mark Schanowski (@MarkSchanowski) August 1, 2021

Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has turned himself into a quality NBA guard.

Still just 23 years old, the UCLA product is coming of a season in which he set career-highs in points (14.6), field goal percentage (41%), 3-point percentage (39%) and free throw percentage (78%).