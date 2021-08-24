Bill Belichick’s Answer To Question About Mac Jones Is Short, But Revealing

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick on Tuesday essentially confirmed what many already believed: Mac Jones has an opportunity to greatly benefit from Cam Newton’s absence.

Newton will be out until Thursday after violating the NFL’s COVID-19 testing protocol for unvaccinated players. As a result, Jones, a rookie, will see extended time with the first-team offense, including at Wednesday’s joint practice with the New York Giants.

Since the start of training camp, Belichick, despite the appearance of a legitimate quarterback competition, has indicated the starting job is Newton’s to lose. However, his brief-but-revealing remarks Tuesday morning hinted at Jones now having an opportunity to leapfrog his veteran counterpart.

When asked whether this is a big week for the first-round pick, Belichick offered two words.

“It is.”

Notice the absence of the Patriots head coach’s typical “this is a big week for all players, lot to work on, everyone needs to do their job.”

Belichick, who confirmed he expects Newton to return Thursday, was more by-the-book when directly asked about the QB battle.