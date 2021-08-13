NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Cam Newton’s limited playing time Thursday night certainly isn’t taking up any extra space in his head.

The Patriots quarterback was on the field for two series before rookie Mac Jones got the next five in New England’s 22-13 preseason win over the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium.

Newton completed four of his seven passes for 49 yards.

It’s unknown who will be the Week 1 starter for the Patriots, but Jones’ 13-for-19 performance helps his case.

Naturally, Newton fielded plenty of questions about Jones and the QB competition, but the veteran responded with nothing but high praise. But seeing how the veteran only got to see action for two drives, it’s fair to wonder whether Newton wishes he could have been on the field a little bit longer.

“That’s not up to me to make the call,” Newton said after the game. “I’ve got full faith in the coaching staff and the people that get paid to do that, and if they say it’s it, it’s it.”

It’s probably for the best to not question Bill Belichick. But at the end of the day, it is only preseason and there are two more games left before the regular season kicks off.