It seems like the sportsbooks love Mac Jones as the Patriots’ starting quarterback. Or better yet, they’re expecting bettors to love the rookie under center in New England.

Jones apparently won the Patriots’ battle for the starting quarterback job with New England reportedly releasing Cam Newton on Tuesday. The keys are Jones’ now and for the foreseeable future.

Within moments of the news breaking, Jones’ Offensive Rookie of the Year odds — which were in the 10-1 neighborhood — saw an immediate adjustment. He’s now the favorite at plenty of shops domestically and abroad.

We also received our first look at player props for Jones’ rookie season. DraftKings Sportsbook laid the following over/under numbers for Jones ahead of what’s now a 17-game campaign.

Touchdown passes

Under 23.5 (-120)

Over 23.5 (-110)

That we know Jones is going to have the chance to start right away should inspire some confidence for those leaning toward the Over here. For what it’s worth, only one rookie QB — Justin Herbert — eclipsed 23 touchdown passes in 2020, throwing for 31 scores in a historic debut season. Joe Burrow seemed well on his way, throwing 13 TD passes in seven games before shredding his knee, while Jalen Hurts also impressed with limited opportunities in Philadelphia (six touchdowns in four games). Do the Patriots have big-play potential, though? Because if you’re banking on red-zone touchdown opportunities, that’s a dicey proposition given how good New England’s run game should be.

Passing yards

Over 3,800.5 (-115)

Under 3,800.5 (-115)