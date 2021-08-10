Make Your NASCAR Indy Road Race Picks At NESN Games To Win

NESN Logo Sign In

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, you can play along with NESN Games.

NESN’s gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a Pick & Win game for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. It’ll be a few days for racing, as NASCAR and IndyCar will share the same track on the same weekend for the first time.

The rules for our “Verizon 200 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 1 p.m. ET deadline.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card!