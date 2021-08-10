Make Your NASCAR Indy Road Race Picks At NESN Games To Win

Think you know NASCAR? Time to prove it

by

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, you can play along with NESN Games.

NESN’s gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a Pick & Win game for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. It’ll be a few days for racing, as NASCAR and IndyCar will share the same track on the same weekend for the first time.

NESN Games: Pick & Win

The rules for our “Verizon 200 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 1 p.m. ET deadline.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card!

Sign up now at NESN Games for a chance to win >>

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton
Previous Article

Giancarlo Stanton Ties Own Exit-Velocity Record On 122-MPH Ground Ball
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora
Next Article

Red Sox Odds: Veteran Oddsmaker Says ’90’ Is Boston’s Key Number

Picked For You

Related