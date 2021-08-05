Make Your ‘NFL Hall of Fame Game ‘Picks With NESN Games To Win Amazon Gift Card

NFL preseason is back!

The Dallas Cowboys versus Pittsburgh Steelers matchup not only marks the return of NFL preseason after two years, it also represents the first chance for football fans to play along with the action in 2021.

NESN’s gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive game for Thursday night’s matchup between the Cowboys and Steelers. You have until kickoff at 8 p.m. ET to play for the $25 Amazon gift card prize.

NESN Games: Pick & Win

The rules for NESN Games’ “NFL Hall of Fame Game” contest are pretty straightforward: Make six picks on the first preseason matchup of 2021 for a shot at the prize. A perfect score will win the prize. If multiple contests have a perfect score, the entrant with the closest tiebreaker answer will win the prize.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card!

Sign up now at NESN Games for a chance to win >>

