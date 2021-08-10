Marcus Semien Reveals Why He Didn’t Sign With Red Sox During Free Agency

All's well that ends well

by

Could Marcus Semien potentially have been with the Boston Red Sox rather than hitting the walk-off home run for the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday?

The second baseman has 26 home runs for the surging Blue Jays, who are just three games behind the second-place Red Sox in the American League East standings. He spoke to WEEI.com about how he believed Boston could have been his next destination in free agency.

“We talked a little but I think they really liked Kiké (Hernandez) and how he can move around. It was a great fit,” Semien told WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford. “Kiké and I both had the same agent so I talked to my agent about it and he said, ‘Yeah, they want to go that route.’ At that point, I wasn’t really sure if I was going to stay at shortstop this year or not. In my mind, I was focusing on shortstop, although ultimately I landed at second base with Toronto, with that being later.”

Things have worked out nicely with Hernández, despite him spending a good chunk of time in center field. He also has contributed nicely from the leadoff spot.

And everything seems to be working out for Semien, who’s enjoying a strong year with a Blue Jays team that is in the playoff race.

More:

Red Sox’s Slump Intensifies Struggles With Runners In Scoring Position
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Previous Article

Does Bill Belichick Believe More Patriots Should Be In Hall Of Fame?
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal, Boston Red Sox second baseman Marwin Gonzalez
Next Article

Red Sox’s Slump Intensifies Struggles With Runners In Scoring Position

Picked For You

Related