NESN Logo Sign In

Could Marcus Semien potentially have been with the Boston Red Sox rather than hitting the walk-off home run for the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday?

The second baseman has 26 home runs for the surging Blue Jays, who are just three games behind the second-place Red Sox in the American League East standings. He spoke to WEEI.com about how he believed Boston could have been his next destination in free agency.

“We talked a little but I think they really liked Kiké (Hernandez) and how he can move around. It was a great fit,” Semien told WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford. “Kiké and I both had the same agent so I talked to my agent about it and he said, ‘Yeah, they want to go that route.’ At that point, I wasn’t really sure if I was going to stay at shortstop this year or not. In my mind, I was focusing on shortstop, although ultimately I landed at second base with Toronto, with that being later.”

Things have worked out nicely with Hernández, despite him spending a good chunk of time in center field. He also has contributed nicely from the leadoff spot.

And everything seems to be working out for Semien, who’s enjoying a strong year with a Blue Jays team that is in the playoff race.