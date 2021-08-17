NESN Logo Sign In

The longest tenured player on the Boston Celtics now is locked up even longer, it appears.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday reported the team agreed to a four-year extension with Marcus Smart worth $77 million.

The max extension goes into effect for the 2022-23 season and does not include a player option, ESPN reported, which means barring any unforeseen events or trades, Smart will enjoy an 11-year tenure in Boston before hitting free agency.

He did the math himself, all but confirming the news on Twitter and Instagram.

The Celtics drafted Smart sixth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft. The ballhandler is the heart and soul of the team, serves as an in-game orchestrator on both ends, and is coming off a career-high in points (13.1), assists (5.7) blocks (0.5) and minutes (32.9).