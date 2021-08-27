Marwin González Joins Astros Days After Red Sox Released Him

NESN Logo Sign In

Marwin González is returning to an old haunt for another go round.

The veteran infielder joined the Houston Astros on Friday, the team announced in a statement. Gonzalez signed a minor-league contract with the Astros 11 days after the Boston Red Sox released him. He reported to the Astros’ spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday to begin workouts with the team.

González batted .202 with two home runs and 20 RBIs for the Red Sox in 2021. Boston hoped he’d overcome his struggles at the plate, but the 32-year-old failed to do so, prompting the team t his release him.

He re-joins the Astros, with whom he played the first seven of his 10 MLB seasons. Houston is in first place in the American League West division and on course to reach the MLB playoffs. Should the Red Sox and Astros meet in the postseason, González would represent an interesting subplot.