Matt Andriese Gets New MLB Deal After Release From Red Sox

Matt Andriese is heading to the West Coast.

The veteran pitcher, who was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and outright released soon after, has signed with the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Sunday. The contract is a Major League deal.

Andriese had been working his way back from a right hamstring tendinitis injury, and was making rehab appearances when Boston DFA’d him.

Brought in to be an innings-eating long reliever who could make spot starts, Andriese was really effective early in the season with Boston. After April, he cratered, and routinely got knocked around up until getting hurt last month.

With the emergence of Garrett Whitlock, plus Garrett Richards and Martín Pérez getting moved to the bullpen, Andriese became expendable. Now, he joins a Mariners team desperately trying to stay in the playoff picture, trailing the New York Yankees by four games for the second wild card spot.