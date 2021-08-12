How Is Matthew Judon Fitting With Patriots? Defensive Standout Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

All seems to be going well in the mind of New England Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon.

Judon, who signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots this offseason, appears to be getting along swimmingly with his new teammates. The sixth-year edge rusher, who made two Pro Bowls during his five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, will be featured among a veteran defensive group that includes Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy.

Judon believes the group is working well together.

“With my teammates, I think great,” Judon said Tuesday ahead of New England’s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team on Thursday at Gillette Stadium.

“They accept me for who I am. I haven’t had to change for anyone or change my playing style. I just had to fit within the scheme,” Judon added. “I think I’m doing well so far, but, you know, I guess you got to ask them for real.”

The offseason additions of Judon and Van Noy, along with the return of Hightower and complement of the younger players like Josh Uche, Chase Winovich and Anfernee Jennings, among others, certainly offers potential. Among those mentioned there’s a blend of talent and versatility, which could stack up similarly with New England’s 2019 group.

Judon, 28, was one of the best edge defenders available on the open market given his ability to rush the passer, defend the run and drop back in coverage. He registered 50 tackles (nine for loss) along with six sacks during 14 games last season.