Michael Chavis Bids Farewell To Red Sox With Emotional Instagram Post

Michael Chavis is finishing one book, and beginning another.

The Boston Red Sox on Friday traded Chavis to the Pittsburgh Pirates for reliever Austin Davis. The 25-year-old used Instagram on Sunday to deliver a heartfelt message to Red Sox Nation.

Take a look:

I can’t put into words what wearing this uniform meant to me. Before every game I prayed and thanked God for allowing me to wear it. It was a privilege that was never taken for granted. Similarly, being able to call Fenway Park my home was an honor that will not soon be forgotten.

Seven years ago, my life changed forever. It was Draft Day 2014 and the Red Sox called my name. From that day forward, it has been my mission to help the ball club win every single day. I am forever grateful to the Red Sox organization for taking a chance on an 18 year old kid and allowing his dreams of becoming a major league player to come true.

Red Sox Nation: I played every game, inning, and pitch with everything I’ve got. Y’all made that so easy because your support and passion was so evident every night. Red Sox nation is absolutely one of the best fanbases in sports and I feel blessed to have been part of it and welcomed by y’all.

I?ll never forget the memories and experiences meeting the countless tremendous Red Sox fans (from the gulf coast league to Boston and every stop along the way) and y’all will ALWAYS have a special place in my heart.

However, its time for a new adventure in Pittsburgh! I’m incredibly grateful to the Pittsburgh Pirates for giving me this opportunity! I am excited to meet everyone and get to work. Getting to play this game is an absolute blessing and I’m eager to get on the field!