Michael Chavis Still Using Red Sox Bag Despite Debuting With Pirates

Old habits die hard.

Michael Chavis, who was sent from the Boston Red Sox to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline, made his big-league debut with his new club on Monday. He appeared for in their game Tuesday night as well.

While he’s finally rocking a Pirates uniform after starting his run with the organization in the minors, he inadvertently revealed that he isn’t suited up in full just yet.

Chavis shared a photo to his Instagram story on Tuesday, and by the looks of it, he hasn’t received a Pirates duffel bag. He’s using a Red Sox bag, but he made an effort to hide the old markings with masking tape. He finished the job by writing “Pirates” over it — complete with some pirate sound effects and a drawing.

Omg so it appears Michael Chavis is still using a Red Sox duffel bag, but he taped over it with ?Pirates Arrgh? to fit his new team ? pic.twitter.com/FLOQ7bqIuy — Jake Crouse (@JakeCrouseMLB) August 24, 2021

For what it’s worth, Chavis had a great night on Tuesday. He went 2-for-4 with a solo home run as the Pirates defeated the Arizona Cardinals, getting the start at second base. Maybe that’s enough for him to secure the bag.