Miguel Sanó doubled the Minnesota Twins’ lead over the Boston Red Sox with a monstrous solo home run off of Nick Pivetta in the third inning, and he set a new benchmark for the rest of the league in the process.

Sanó’s hit traveled 495 feet, which is the longest home run in Major League Baseball this season, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. It ranks as the fifth-longest home run in the Statcast era.

We don’t think that one has landed yet.