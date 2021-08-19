Mike Vrabel Ribs Tom Brady Amid Titans-Bucs Joint Practices

Well played, coach

by

There’s been a special guest at the joint practices between the Buccaneers and the Titans in Tampa Bay this week.

Tom Brady’s eldest son, Jack, has been on-hand for the training camp sessions, even going to work as a ball boy. After Wednesday’s practice, the 13-year-old was able to chop it up with Mike Vrabel, who had some fun at Jack’s dad’s expense on Twitter later in the day.

Tennessee’s head coach shared a photo of himself, TB12 and Jack accompanied with the caption, “Jack Brady talking with his favorite former Patriot. Also pictured, Tom Brady.”

Jack’s dad and his favorite former Patriot will be on opposite sidelines Saturday when the Bucs and the Titans square off in a preseason Week 2 tilt.

More NFL:

Rob Gronkowski Seems Happy With Decision To Come Out Of Retirement
Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer
Previous Article

Judge Denies Woman’s Restraining Order Against Trevor Bauer
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Next Article

Bill Belichick Receives Sports Emmy For Work On ‘NFL 100 All-Time Team’ Series

Picked For You

Related