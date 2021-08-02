MLB Odds: Jacob deGrom Setback Shakes Up NL MVP Betting Boards

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is unlikely to win the National League MVP.

deGrom was the odds-on favorite at most American sportsbooks during the Major League Baseball All-Star break, but forearm and elbow injuries have kept him sidelined ever since. And according to MLB.com Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo, deGrom won’t see action until at least September.

News: Jacob deGrom has suffered a setback — additional inflammation in his right arm. The Mets are shutting him down from throwing for two weeks, and he will require a ramp-up after that. September is now looking like a best-case scenario for deGrom's return. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 30, 2021

The injury to deGrom — combined with the uncertainty of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s shoulder — has bookmakers in quite the betting pickle. The NL MVP market was priced like a two-horse race between the aforementioned superstars, but their injuries have created a domino rally.

? BOTH NL MVP FAVORITES OUT INDEFINITELY WITH INJURIES ?



Fernando Tatis Jr: (Shoulder)

Jacob DeGrom: (Inflammation) pic.twitter.com/JnOSwegXDW — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) July 31, 2021

Sportsbooks have severely shortened their betting odds on Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy, Muncy’s new Dodger teammate Trea Turner and Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. All three players were priced at 30-to-1 or higher a few weeks ago.

Good luck finding anything close to those odds right now.

“We don’t take in-season MVP bets for reasons like this,” one Las Vegas bookmaker told NESN. “It’s preseason only for us. Injuries are a killer because you start getting popped on the other guys at big prices. When a guy like Mike Trout goes down, you get blasted with (Shohei) Ohtani and Vlad (Guerrero) Jr. money. It’s a domino rally and you’ve got to be quick to adjust.