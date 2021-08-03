NESN Logo Sign In

The cream is starting to rise in the American League and bookmakers have been busy recalibrating their betting markets since the MLB trade deadline.

Sportsbooks have shortened the prices on the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees the most due to acquisitions of multiple All-Star players. Chicago bolstered its bullpen with reliever Craig Kimbrel while New York added some thump with left-handed hitters Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo.

Additions like that definitely attract dollars, so the necessary adjustments were made behind the counter. DraftKings Sportsbook moved Chicago to the American League favorite from +300 to +250 and slashed New York’s number from +1100 to +850.

The Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays aren’t going anywhere either.

AL pennant odds via DraftKings

White Sox +250 ($100 wins $250)

Astros +270

Red Sox +425

Rays +650

Yankees +850

Athletics +1100

Blue Jays +1400

Indians +6000

“This is shaping up to be one hell of a gauntlet in the junior circuit,” one professional bettor told NESN. “The Astros and White Sox were preseason favorites in their respective divisions and those two teams are loaded. The Yankees stumbled early, but they’re still very much alive. Nobody wants to face Gerrit Cole in a potential one-game playoff.

“Then you’ve got Boston and Tampa fighting for the AL East,” the bettor continued. “Those two teams do it in different ways. The Red Sox offense has carried the club and that lineup is much more dangerous with a guy like Kyle Schwarber hitting fifth or sixth. The Rays still do it with pitching and defense and their bullpen is arguably the best in the league.