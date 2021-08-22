Mo Vaughn, Kevin Youkilis Take Look At Red Sox’s Schedule, Playoff Odds

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are looking to get back on track.

The Red Sox notably have been slumping lately but good things could soon be on the way. Boston currently sits a half-game behind the Oakland Athletics for the final American League Wild Card spot and have one of the easiest schedules remaining in the league on paper.

Former Red Sox greats Mo Vaughn and Kevin Youkilis joined NESN’s Tom Caron on the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss to break down the squad’s schedule and playoff chances.