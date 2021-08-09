Updated NASCAR Cup Standings After Kyle Larson’s Win At Watkins Glen

NESN Logo Sign In

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are just a few weeks away, and there still are a few spots up for grabs.

Kyle Larson took the checkered flag Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen International to earn his fifth win of the season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver remains atop the playoff qualifying standings, but also moved into a tie with Denny Hamlin for the most regular season points.

Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Reminder: Race winners automatically qualify for the playoffs, so long as they rank in the top 30 in points. The regular season points leader also atomically qualifies for the 16-driver field regardless of whether they have a victory, unless there are 16 different winners.

Here are the NASCAR playoff standings through 23 races, with wins/points in parenthesis:

1. Kyle Larson (5)

2. Martin Truex Jr. (3)

3. Kyle Busch (2)

4. Chase Elliott (2)

5. William Byron (1)

6. Alex Bowman (3)

7. Joey Logano (1)

8. Ryan Blaney (1)

9. Brad Keselowski (1)

10. Kurt Busch (1)

11. Christopher Bell (1)

12. Michael McDowell (1)

13. Aric Almirola (1)

14. Denny Hamlin (+302)

15. Kevin Harvick (+95)

16. Tyler Reddick (+15)

—–

17. Austin Dillon (-15)

18. Chris Buescher (-135)

19. Matt DiBenedetto (-147)

20. Ross Chastain (-148)