Here Are Updated NASCAR Standings As Regular-Season Finale Looms

With one race remaining in the regular season, there still is one spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs up for grabs.

Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway saw Ryan Blaney claim his second win of the year and Kevin Harvick clinch a playoff spot on points. Harvick and Denny Hamlin both are locked into the 16-driver postseason field, which includes 13 race winners, despite neither having a victory.

Tyler Reddick currently owns the final spot and will keep it unless a winless driver (who also is in the top 30 in points) takes the checkered flag Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.

Here are the updated NASCAR standings ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 regular-season finale:

1. Kyle Larson (5)

2. Martin Truex Jr. (3)

3. Kyle Busch (2)

4. Chase Elliott (2)

5. Ryan Blaney (2)

6. Alex Bowman (3)

7. William Byron (1)

8. Denny Hamlin (0)

9. Joey Logano (1)

10. Brad Keselowski (1)

11. Kurt Busch (1)

12. Christopher Bell (1)

13. Michael McDowell (1)

14. Aric Almirola (1)

15. Tyler Reddick (+25)

16. Kevin Harvick (+104)

—–

17. Austin Dillon (-25)

18. Matt DiBenedetto (-120)

19. Chris Buescher (-135)

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-173)

So, it’s win-and-in for drivers such as Austin Dillon, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Chris Buescher. The good news for those drivers: Anything can happen at Daytona.

Sunday’s race is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.