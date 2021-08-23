NESN Logo Sign In

Nate Eovaldi was there for Rafael Devers when he needed it most.

The Red Sox third baseman committed his team-high 18th error in the fifth inning of Boston’s eventual 8-4 win over the Rangers on Monday afternoon. Texas ended up scoring in the frame to come within a run.

After the inning came a close, NESN cameras captured Eovaldi going up to Devers in the dugout and providing him with a pat on the head and a hug.

After the game, Eovaldi was asked about the interaction.

“I could tell he was so frustrated he didn’t make the play. He did a great job stopping the ball and he had time to make the play at first, unfortunately we weren’t able to get the out then,” Eovaldi said. “But we were able to get out of that inning, we had the lead still, 2-1 at the time. I just wanted him to know that I got his back, help pick him up right there. There was still plenty of game left to play. You never now how it will happen … he came up for us big in the ninth or 10th when he had two strikes and scored (Xander Bogaerts) from first.”

Devers was the hero in the 10th when he was down to his final strike when he smashed an RBI double to center to tie the game. Travis Shaw then ended it all the following inning with a walk-off grand slam.

So at the end of the day, Devers did more good for the Red Sox. But it never hurts to get a little support from a teammate.