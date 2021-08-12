NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi bounced back in a big way Wednesday night, and it was among the key factors in Boston’s 20-8 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

It came after Eovaldi took responsibility for what he called an “unacceptable” performance against the Toronto Blue Jays in his previous start. Eovaldi allowed a season-high seven earned runs in one of Boston’s hard-to-swallow defeats during the past week.

He quickly proved Wednesday would not be the same and responded as a veteran ace tends to do.

“It’s a game of small adjustments,” Eovaldi said on a postgame video conference. “It’s pitch-to-pitch, it’s inning-to-inning, it’s game-to-game. You got to stay on your craft. There?s always something to improve on. The two (starts) before this one, they didn?t go the way I liked it. I knew there were a lot of things I needed to focus on.

“Tonight, I stayed on all my pitches and had a good outcome.”

It was just the second time in the last six starts that Eovaldi pitched seven or more innings. It was the fifth time this season Eovaldi pitched seven or more innings.

“I had a lot better command,” Eovaldi said. “My splitter felt really good tonight, curveball felt really good. We were mixing it up, used the cutter towards the end a lot more. Like I said, when we’re attacking the zone good things happen.”