Nathan Eovaldi Looks To Stay HotAs Red Sox Go For Split Vs. Yankees

Nasty Nate is back on the hill Tuesday night

by , and

Nathan Eovaldi is looking to build off one of his best outings of 2021.

Eovaldi takes the hill Tuesday night against the New York Yankees coming off of one of his most impressive outings of 2021 as he earned his 10th win of the season over the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 11 at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher allowed just one earned run across seven innings pitched while striking out 10 batters and walking just one.

For more on his recent performance, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

