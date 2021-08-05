Nationals GM Offers Insight Into Max Scherzer Trade Talks With Red Sox

In the end, all the Max Scherzer-to-the-Red Sox speculation was much ado about nothing.
Boston was mentioned as a potential landing spot for the then-Washington Nationals pitcher ahead of the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline. But Scherzer eventually waived his no-trade clause for a deal that sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
But would Scherzer, who reportedly was prioritizing a move out West, have accepted a trade to the Red Sox?
Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo on Wednesday talked about his conversations with Boston.
“We never got that close to a deal with the Red Sox,” Rizzo said, as transcribed by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “So, that was never a question that was posed to him.”
Scherzer made his Dodgers debut Wednesday night against the Houston Astros.
The future Hall of Famer gave up two runs while striking out 10 over seven innings in an eventual win for Los Angeles.