Nationals GM Offers Insight Into Max Scherzer Trade Talks With Red Sox

In the end, all the Max Scherzer-to-the-Red Sox speculation was much ado about nothing.

Boston was mentioned as a potential landing spot for the then-Washington Nationals pitcher ahead of the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline. But Scherzer eventually waived his no-trade clause for a deal that sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But would Scherzer, who reportedly was prioritizing a move out West, have accepted a trade to the Red Sox?

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo on Wednesday talked about his conversations with Boston.

“We never got that close to a deal with the Red Sox,” Rizzo said, as transcribed by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “So, that was never a question that was posed to him.”

Scherzer made his Dodgers debut Wednesday night against the Houston Astros.