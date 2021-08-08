In this Article: NBA

NBA Begins Enforcing Anti-Flopping Rules During Summer League

The league has had it with drawing fouls

by

There’s too much flopping in the NBA now.

It’s a common gripe many basketball fans have grown frustrated by, and those opinions were validated with USA Basketball’s early performances in the Olympics as their attempts to draw fouls weren’t met kindly by FIBA rules.

Towards the end of July, the NBA decided to do something about it. On Sunday, it announced a plan to reduce non-basketball moves used to draw fouls, effective immediately during Summer League.

“Beginning with Summer Leagues and effective for the 2021-22 season, game officials will enforce the playing rules in a manner that reduces the incentive for offensive players to use non-basketball moves to draw fouls,” the league announced in a Tweet thread.

Now we just wait and see how it works out.

More NBA:

NBA Begins Enforcing Anti-Flopping Rules During Summer League
Washington Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber
Previous Article

Red Sox GM Brian O’Halloran Talks Kyle Schwarber Return On ‘Ultimate Red Sox Show’
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry
Next Article

Patriots Training Camp Observations: Three Key Players Injured On Day 10

Picked For You

Related