NBA Begins Enforcing Anti-Flopping Rules During Summer League

There’s too much flopping in the NBA now.

It’s a common gripe many basketball fans have grown frustrated by, and those opinions were validated with USA Basketball’s early performances in the Olympics as their attempts to draw fouls weren’t met kindly by FIBA rules.

Towards the end of July, the NBA decided to do something about it. On Sunday, it announced a plan to reduce non-basketball moves used to draw fouls, effective immediately during Summer League.

“Beginning with Summer Leagues and effective for the 2021-22 season, game officials will enforce the playing rules in a manner that reduces the incentive for offensive players to use non-basketball moves to draw fouls,” the league announced in a Tweet thread.

Moves by offensive players that would meet this criteria will also include when:



– The shooter kicks his leg (up or to the side) at an abnormal angle

– The offensive player?s off-arm hooks the defender (often in the process of attempting a shot in a non-basketball manner)



Now we just wait and see how it works out.