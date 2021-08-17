NBA Expert: Marcus Smart Contract Extension ‘Huge Move’ For Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

In signing Marcus Smart to a contract extension, the Boston Celtics will do more than solidify themselves at point guard.

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Greg Anthony argued this point Monday, telling NBA TV the Celtics are making a “huge move” by agreeing to re-sign Smart to contract extension. Anthony believes Smart is a crucial component to the Celtics’ on-court identity, and retaining his services will help them rebound from the disappointment of last season.

“I think keeping Marcus Smart in the fold was a huge move for them because he really is kind of the culture and identity of their franchise,” Anthony said. “If they want to get back to that elite level, it’s going to start with what they can do defensively. He’s a guy that’s most impactful on that side of the ball. He’s an improved playmaker and he’s also shooting the three ball (3-pointer) a little-bit better. I think this is a great get to get him locked up for the Celtics.”

"[Marcus Smart] really is kind of the culture and identity of their franchise… this is a great get to get him locked up for the Celtics."



Greg Anthony on Marcus Smart's contract extension pic.twitter.com/fV86x1gv0f — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 17, 2021

Smart’s previous contract would have expired after the 2021-22 season, and securing his future was one of Boston’s highest offseason priorities.

Although the Celtics have yet to announce the reported four-year, $77 million deal, Smart all but confirmed it on social media, and Jayson Tatum celebrated it in a subsequent tweet.

Boston reportedly plans to start Smart at point guard, following Kemba Walker’s departure and a host of subsequent roster moves. If Smart proves himself as the complete player Anthony describes, he’ll cement himself as a cornerstone player, and the team should benefit greatly.