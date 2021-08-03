NBA Free Agency Rumors: Celtics Interested In Guard Reggie Jackson

NESN Logo Sign In

The first official day of NBA free agency was met with a firestorm, as a laundry list of the league’s biggest names landed new contracts.

But now that the majority of players commanding big dollars have ironed out their situations, it’s time for the next tier to find deals. And that’s where the Celtics could enter the fray.

Boston did not have the financial flexibility to be a major player in free agency this offseason. But it does have enough space to be in the mix for role players/fringe starters, such as Reggie Jackson.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick on Monday reported the C’s have interest in the 10-year pro, who reportedly also is being looked at by the New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.

Amick reports the Los Angeles Clippers would like to re-sign Jackson, but he might be able to find a more lucrative contract and/or better situation elsewhere. Priority No. 1 for the Clippers likely is re-signing Kawhi Leonard, and LA reportedly has interest in four-time All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan, as well. Jackson, despite clearly loving the Clippers, might not want to wait around and hope for the best in Tinseltown.

In regards to the Celtics, there’s certainly a fit for Jackson. Boston’s backcourt depth is pretty weak, and it could become even more so if the organization trades away Marcus Smart. Even if Smart sticks around, Jackson theoretically would have a real shot at being the Celtics’ starting point guard for the 2021-22 season.

The C’s also might have a comfortability factor on their side as it relates to Jackson. The 31-year-old played three years of college ball at Boston College.