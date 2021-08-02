NBA Free Agency Rumors: Evan Fournier, This Team Have Mutual Interest

A return to Boston isn't looking likely for Fournier

by

Could New York be a possible destination for Evan Fournier?

The Boston Celtics reportedly are not willing to offer Fournier’s desired contract of $80 million over four years. After acquiring guard Kris Dunn from the Atlanta Hawks and wing Josh Richardson from the Dallas Mavericks, the C’s might have already signaled that they will be parting ways with Fournier.

But the 28-year-old might have a suitor in the Knicks, as there is mutual interest between Fournier and New York, per SNY. Fournier can provide significant support in shooting for the organization.

After selecting Houston guard Quentin Grimes with the No. 25 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Knicks still have plenty of assets and cap room to be active this offseason. Fournier is a high-potential candidate who could add value to their roster.

More NBA:

NBA Free Agency: These Teams Have Most Cap Space Entering 2021-22 Season
NBA guard Spencer Dinwiddie
Previous Article

Spencer Dinwiddie To Celtics? Boston Reportedly Interested In Free Agent
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz
Next Article

Carson Wentz Injury: Using Betting Odds To Analyze Colts’ Tough Situation

Picked For You

Related