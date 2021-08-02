NBA Free Agency Rumors: Evan Fournier, This Team Have Mutual Interest

NESN Logo Sign In

Could New York be a possible destination for Evan Fournier?

The Boston Celtics reportedly are not willing to offer Fournier’s desired contract of $80 million over four years. After acquiring guard Kris Dunn from the Atlanta Hawks and wing Josh Richardson from the Dallas Mavericks, the C’s might have already signaled that they will be parting ways with Fournier.

But the 28-year-old might have a suitor in the Knicks, as there is mutual interest between Fournier and New York, per SNY. Fournier can provide significant support in shooting for the organization.

After selecting Houston guard Quentin Grimes with the No. 25 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Knicks still have plenty of assets and cap room to be active this offseason. Fournier is a high-potential candidate who could add value to their roster.