NBA free agency will begin Monday, and as always, there are teams better situated to make moves than others.

The league’s projected cap entering the 2021-22 season is expected to be $112,414,200, a three percent increase from last year’s cap. And while the league could perhaps come up with a higher number in the early days of the new season, it is likely teams will be working with said figure when NBA free agency begins at 6 p.m. ET.

Spotrac contributor and NBA reporter Keith Smith offered insight on which teams have the most space following the 2021 NBA Draft last week. Smith also provided an update Sunday, too:

1. New York Knicks — $53.8 million

2. San Antonio Spurs — $48.9 million

3. Dallas Mavericks — $33.5 million

4. Oklahoma City Thunder — $30.9 million

5. Toronto Raptors — $23.1 million

6. Miami Heat — $20.5 million

7. Detroit Pistons — $16.9 million

8. Charlotte Hornets — $8.8 million

And here are a few takeaways:

— Smith had noted the New Orleans Pelicans could have as much as $36.6 million in cap space if they “wipe the books clean,” but that’s yet to be determined as they extended qualifying offers to both Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart. By doing so, Ball and Hart become restricted free agents, but there’s belief Ball could land with the Chicago Bulls, according to multiple reports.

— The Knicks will have a lot of flexibility with Julius Randle the only player under contract set to make more than $10 million next season, per Spotrac. Randle, who was named an NBA All-Star during the 2020-21 season, is under contract for a $19.8 million base salary which is only partially guaranteed.