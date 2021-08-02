NBA Rumors: Celtics Aren’t Out On Evan Fournier Nor Close To Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

NBA free agent Evan Fournier has yet to sign with a new team, despite being among the most highly coveted players on the market.

Leading up to the free agency window opening Monday, rumors circulated about the Boston Celtics not being confident they could bring him back to Boston.

But despite not being close to a contract agreement, that doesn’t mean the Celtics are out on Fournier entirely.

“The Boston Celtics are focused on keeping their cap sheet as clean as possibly for 2022 free agency,” NBA writer Keith Smith on Monday reported via Twitter. “Source said they are not out on Evan Fournier, but Boston and Fournier aren’t close on a deal.”

Fournier is reported to be looking for a deal worth around $80 million over four years. Salary cap space dried up quickly across the league when free agency opened up, but the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans still are poised to make a potential signing.

With his 2020-21 season split between the Orlando Magic and Celtics, Fournier averaged 17.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists shooting 41.3 percent from deep on 6.7 attempts per game.