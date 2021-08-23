NBA Rumors: Celtics Sign Josh Richardson To One-Year Extension

NESN Logo Sign In

He hasn’t played in a game for them yet, but the Boston Celtics are locking in to an additional season of Josh Richardson.

Richardson on Monday agreed to a one-year extension with Boston that will see him make $24 million over the next two seasons, his agent Erik Kabe told The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Before being traded to the Celtics, the 27-year-old opted in on an $11.6 million option with the Dallas Mavericks. The reported two-season salary would see Richardson earn around $12.4 million for the 2022-23 season.

Richardson is the latest player Boston has offered an extension to this offseason. Marcus Smart earned a four-year, $77 million extension last week, and the team followed that up by reportedly extending Rob Williams four years for $54 million.

Clearly, the team Brad Stevens is building has bought into defense for not only this year, but the next.

It also suggests Boston believes they’re buying the dip on Richardson. His last two seasons haven’t been his best, but if he has a big bounce-back year and thrives with the Celtics, the extension could prove to be a brilliant value move later down the road.

Especially if flipped for more.