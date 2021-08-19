NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtic Terry Rozier Lands Big Contract With Hornets

NESN Logo Sign In

Terry Rozier has adapted quite well to life with the Charlotte Hornets after spending his first four seasons with the Boston Celtics.

Rozier on Thursday agreed to a four-year, $97 million max contract extension, his agent, Aaron Turner, told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The deal, also confirmed by a source to ESPN, will run through the 2025-26 NBA season.

This is the second lucrative contract Rozier has landed with the Hornets, as he inked a three-year, $58 million deal as part of the sign-and-trade that sent him from Boston to Charlotte before the 2019-20 season.

Rozier’s exit from the Celtics, of course, coincided with the arrival of Kemba Walker, who signed with the New York Knicks this offseason after being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and accepting a buyout.

Rozier, selected 16th overall by Boston in 2015, is coming off an excellent season in which he averaged 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game — all career-best marks. He’s also developed a reputation, even dating back to his time in Boston, as someone who steps up in big moments.

The Hornets made major strides during the 2020-21 campaign and look like a team on the rise in the Eastern Conference, with Rozier part of a core that also includes the likes of Gordon Hayward and reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball.