NBA Rumors: How Celtics Feel About Marcus Smart As Starter

The Marcus Smart rumors of late have been all over the map.

One report claimed Brad Stevens has been “frustrated” by Smart, thus leaving the new Celtics president of basketball operations open to trading the veteran guard. Other reports have indicated Smart will stay put in Boston, where he’s played the entirety of his seven-year NBA career to date.

Should Smart remain with the C’s, he’s likely bound for a starting role given the state of Boston’s backcourt for the 2021-22 season. And according to longtime Celtics beat writer Steve Bulpett, the organization is “comfortable” with Smart as a starter.

Now, “comfortable” is far from a ringing endorsement. Smart, quite frankly, probably would earn the starting point guard job by default, as Boston’s alternative options at the position include the likes of second-year pro Payton Pritchard and newcomer Kris Dunn.

The C’s undoubtedly should be on the hunt for a better facilitator, as glaring weaknesses in that area surely would frustrate franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.