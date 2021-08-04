NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Signing With Knicks After OKC Buyout

Walker is a Bronx native



Kemba Walker is reportedly headed home.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are buying out the recently acquired guard, and he will sign with the New York Knicks, according to multiple reports Wednesday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news. Walker still had two years and $74 million left on the contract.

It’s technically Walker’s third team since the end of the season. He spent the last two seasons with the Boston Celtics who traded him to the Thunder on June 18. The Bronx native is looking to turn around his career after struggling with injuries during his Celtics tenure.

When healthy, though, Walker still brings plenty to the table on the offensive end. He averaged nearly 22 points per 36 minutes last season with the Celtics while shooting 42 percent from the floor, both right in line with his career marks.

