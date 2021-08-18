NBA Rumors: This Team Has Been ‘Persistent’ With Ben Simmons Trade Talks

NESN Logo Sign In

At this rate, it’s looking more and more likely that Ben Simmons is going to stay put in Philadelphia.

Talks of a potential Simmons trade have been swirling since the 76ers’ early exit from the 2021 NBA playoffs. The star point guard was particularly lousy over Philly’s latest postseason run, which all but surely added steam to the trade rumors.

ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday shed light on the market for Simmons, which reportedly isn’t very substantial due to the Sixers’ high asking price. But there apparently is one team that’s maintained consistent communication with Philadelphia.

“Philadelphia has continued to try to see if they can find a deal for Simmons before the start of camp,” Wojnarowski said on “Get Up.” “They have not had success in really getting any traction for the high asking price they’re asking for for Ben Simmons. Minnesota’s one team that has been persistent with Philadelphia, but they’ve needed to have a third and even four teams in those kind of deals to get back Philly what it would want.”

Simmons probably isn’t thrilled about the idea of joining the T-Wolves, who finished with the league’s sixth-worst record last season and likely aren’t bound for significant improvements any time soon. But the three-time All-Star reportedly is open to a trade to another team out west.