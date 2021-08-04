Bill Belichick Offers Positive First Review Of Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

NESN Logo Sign In

So far, Bill Belichick likes what he’s seen from Nelson Agholor.

The veteran wideout was a divisive offseason acquisition for the New England Patriots. He excelled last season with the Oakland Raiders — in front of zero fans — but his prior seasons spent with the Philadelphia Eagles largely were disappointing.

Is Agholor worth the two-year, $22 million contract he received from the Patriots? That remains to be seen. However, Agholor has looked great during training camp, providing a great first impression to a head coach who still is learning what he has in the 28-year-old.

“Any time you work with somebody on a daily basis and on an individual basis you just learn a little bit more about their personality, their learning methods and what they’ve done before and how that relates to what they’re being asked to do now,” Belichick told reporters Wednesday morning. “And that’s different for each individual. It’s just building relationships like it is building a relationship with anybody else.

“He’s good to work with. He works hard. He’s very detailed and wants to be detailed. Wants to do things the way that they need to be done and be where the quarterback needs him to be and with the right timing and so forth. Just got a good skill set and has been able to play a couple of different positions for us as all the receivers have. We’ve moved them all around a little bit here in the spring and in training camp. We’ll just continue to do that.”

Ultimately, the most important thing for Agholor, and all Patriots receivers, will be to develop a strong chemistry with quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones.

As for which quarterback Agholor will be catching balls from in Week 1, good luck gleaning anything from comments made by Patriots coaches.